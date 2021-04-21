Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $83.88 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 150688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

