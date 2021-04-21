Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

