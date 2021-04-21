Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 115,040 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. 665,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

