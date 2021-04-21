Secure Pad (SEPA) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Secure Pad has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for about $38.51 or 0.00071195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,158 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

