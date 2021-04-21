Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $5.76 million and $835,529.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00277271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.97 or 0.01024455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00668908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,972.80 or 0.99858507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

