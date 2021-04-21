Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.66. 2,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $957.14 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

