SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after buying an additional 187,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 181.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

