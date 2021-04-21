Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

