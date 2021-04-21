Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $81.84 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $81.84 million and approximately $29.35 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00660566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.35 or 0.06771993 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

