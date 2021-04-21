Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.41. 29,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

