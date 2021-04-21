Sentivate Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $88.01 million and $1.43 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00660566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.35 or 0.06771993 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

