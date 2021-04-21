Serum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $273.72 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $6.04 or 0.00011136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $301.85 million and $273.72 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00675864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.34 or 0.07296385 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

