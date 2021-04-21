Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,601 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises 3.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.28% of Service Co. International worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 177.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.