ServiceNow (NOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $540.78 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 153.20, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.48 and its 200-day moving average is $525.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

