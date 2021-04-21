ServiceSource International (SREV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.