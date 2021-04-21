ServiceSource International (SREV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 459,435 shares of company stock valued at $705,086. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

