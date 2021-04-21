ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

SFBS stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

