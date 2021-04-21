ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Lowered by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 3.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

