SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 30,736 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,719. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

