SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.63. 506,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ICAP boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

