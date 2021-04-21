SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.36. 80,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.67 and a fifty-two week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

