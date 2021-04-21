SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. 279,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,237. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

