Sharps Compliance (SMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 million and a P/E ratio of 219.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

