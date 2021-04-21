Sherritt International (S) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

S opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.70.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.