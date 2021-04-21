Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.51. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 736,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company has a market cap of C$192.68 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

