SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $313,986.21 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $313,986.21 and approximately $601.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,304.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.01 or 0.04238347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $935.55 or 0.01691626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00473186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.19 or 0.00738070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00538508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00059406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00431282 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00249508 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.