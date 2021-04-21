Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192,852.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.83 or 0.00012696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $192,852.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.