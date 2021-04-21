SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0007

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $358,894.63 and $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,028.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.27 or 0.04470386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00482961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $914.40 or 0.01692440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00711337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.76 or 0.00554827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.17 or 0.00444525 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00250874 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

