Shivom Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

OMX is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

