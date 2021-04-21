ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $276,700.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $13.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

