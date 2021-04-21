Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,325.36.

Shopify stock traded up $19.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,142.06. The company had a trading volume of 622,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,461. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.43, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

