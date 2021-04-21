Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,320.69.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $10.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,133.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,136.26. Shopify has a one year low of $556.01 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 722.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

