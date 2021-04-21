Shopify (SHOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,123.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,153.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1,136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.30, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $556.01 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.