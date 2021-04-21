Shopping Price Tops $141.77 on Major Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $141.77 or 0.00263186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $137.78 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00274997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01023790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.89 or 0.00651392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,849.61 or 0.99965340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,816 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

