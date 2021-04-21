ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $519,648.48 and $12,893.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 86.7% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.