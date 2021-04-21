SHPING Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 1,558.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 1,215.8% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $3.43 million and $1.20 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

