SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0668 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $38,440.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.96 or 0.04480659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.83 or 0.00482590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $920.81 or 0.01697215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.61 or 0.00712584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00553021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00443992 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00249307 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,116,266 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

