Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €55.30 ($65.06) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €46.95 ($55.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.44 and its 200 day moving average is €42.87. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

