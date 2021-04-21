Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €55.30 ($65.06) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €46.95 ($55.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.44 and its 200 day moving average is €42.87. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

