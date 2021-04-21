Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

