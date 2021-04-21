Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.64 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $109.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $477.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

SWIR stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $537.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $3,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

