Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.96. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 260,876 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

