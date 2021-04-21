Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $21.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.70. 31,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
