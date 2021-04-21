Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.26 and last traded at $227.21. 2,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 793,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

