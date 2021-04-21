Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

