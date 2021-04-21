Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.70-0.80 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.70-$0.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 475.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.