Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,463 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 69,891 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $314,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $70.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

