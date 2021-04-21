Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €140.65 ($165.47) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.38.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

