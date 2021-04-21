Simple Software Solutions Market Capitalization Reaches $169,754.50 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $169,754.50 and approximately $76.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001388 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,757,669 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.