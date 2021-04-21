Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Insiders sold 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

