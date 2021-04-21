SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 341.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,368 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of SINA worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 3,198.9% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,287 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter valued at $89,743,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter valued at $22,160,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,230,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 2,627,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 262,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. SINA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.