SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Tops $321.73 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $321.73 million and $4.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00681071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.80 or 0.07420023 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,162,203 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

